Meghan Markle dragged back into royal drama as Harry eyes comeback deal

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing a difficult decision as she could be forced into an uncomfortable return to the UK this summer.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex would be arriving “with a begging bowl” as Prince Harry searches for a way back into royal family.

Reports claim that Meghan is expected to join Harry to London for an Invictus Games event in July if his security battle is resolved, marking her first UK visit since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

A source told Radar Online that for Harry and Meghan both life outside the royal bubble has been harder than expected.

"Harry is mounting a major bid to worm his way back into the royal family, and it's hugely significant Meghan is set to accompany him on his latest return to Britain for the first time in three years,” the insider said.

They continued, "Word is they both would prefer an easier life back in the folds of The Firm after seeing the realities of trying to get projects like Meghan's lifestyle brand off the ground.

"But after the pair's betrayals of the royals, Meghan is going to have to come back to the U.K. with a massive begging bowl in hand if she wants to be part of Harry's plan to ask them to let them back in as working royals with all the perks that provides."