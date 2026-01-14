Meghan Markle silences critics as new As Ever drop sells out fast

Meghan Markle's new As Ever product sold out within an hour of its launch.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, who launched her lifestyle brand in April 2025, dropped a limited-edition bookmark which she designed herself.

The black colored bookmark was engraved with gold words that read, “fell asleep here,” which is handwritten by Meghan.

The limited edition bookmark, priced £13.40 sold out within an hour of launch.

This came after Meghan teased the product on Monday on her official Instagram account, with a "save the date" note.

She reposted an image to her Stories of a blank journal with a black bookmark popping out of it.

This marked Meghan's first launch of 2026.

The As Ever brand recently faced a website glitch, revealing inventory figures for individual products.

Critics claimed that the figures were evidence that the products weren’t selling.

It is pertinent to mention that As Ever products include mostly shelf-friendly food products such as honey, tea, jam, along with wines and candles.