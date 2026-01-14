Meghan Markle set for UK return as Harry seeks royal reunion: Source

Meghan Markle is reportedly expected to visit the U.K. for the first time in four years.

Sources revealed to Radaronline.com, the 41-year-old duchess might return to Britain with Harry if the government-backed security is restored.

The royal pair is expected to visit this summer for an event of Invictus Games in London in July.

"Harry is mounting a major bid to worm his way back into the royal family, and it's hugely significant Meghan is set to accompany him on his latest return to Britain for the first time in three years," a source told the outlet.

The insider added that Harry and Meghan "would prefer an easier life back in the folds of The Firm after seeing the realities of trying to get projects like Meghan's lifestyle brand off the ground."

However, they might face three challenges ahead, the source noted, "After the pair's betrayals of the royals, Meghan is going to have to come back to the U.K. with a massive begging bowl in hand if she wants to be part of Harry's plan to ask them to let them back in as working royals with all the perks that provides."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry is all set to return to his homeland for his High Court Trial against Associated Newspapers scheduled on January 19, while his security review is still under process.