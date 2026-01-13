Meghan Markle, Harry developing clear differences: ‘He needs to stop waving from behind his wife’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has been a major topic of debate and discussion among royal experts, commentators and even critics, so much so that pieces and predictions have been made as early as the couple’s early days of marriage.

This time around, it comes from royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams because he feels the couple’s move to the US back in 2020 only cemented their different priorities, in comparison to each other.

He spoke about these divisions to The Mirror and admits “they appear to have deeply divided priorities and needs at the moment” and are “heading for divorce.”

But where this stems from, at least in his view is that “Harry clearly wants to do more in the UK, and rebuild a relationship with his father, while Meghan is focused on her business.”

In regards to the prospect of Prince Harry finding some kind of connection to his wife’s professional endeavors, he said, “I can’t see how Harry would fit into the As Ever lifestyle and cookery world, and Meghan has no affection for Britain, so there’s a clear difference there.”

As it stands “Harry needs something more substantial in his activities than looking on and waving from behind Meghan.”

All in all, while Harry and Meghan “still seem emotionally committed to each other,” the fact of the matter, according to Mr Fitzwilliams is that that “outside noise and goings on around them as a couple is deafening at times.”

The same expert even referenced Prince Harry’s earlier comments about his marriage to Meghan, and the surrounding divorce chatter and said, “Harry is used to the rumours that come out when he and Meghan do anything alone, but it does make him angry.” However at the same time “he has directly addressed the ‘split fear’ rumours over the years, so they’re nothing new to him.”

The public event he chose to do this was at a book event in New York in 2024. There he said, “we’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, ‘What? ‘It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it”.