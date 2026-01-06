Meghan Markle, Harry’s Archewell Foundation gets swept up: ‘Discussed selling’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity Archewell has seen a massive decline in both manpower and numbers with exits happening left, right and center.

Not just from the most recent and also the longest serving aide James Holt, who served as executive director of the charity but also Meredith Maines, the head of communications.

For those unversed with their in-going vs outgoing numbers for as recent as 2024, they managed to raise $3.1 million, which is down from $7.9 million the year before, and even lower than their numbers from their first year which were $19 million.

As it stands the ‘only person left’ at Archewell, according to royal commentator Daniela Elser is vice president Shauna Nep who is only working as a ‘consultant’.

According to the News.com.au, “Shauna hasn’t been a full-time employee in some time. This is crazy — they have lost their Foundation in a matter of weeks.”

But that is not all because the insider also pointed out that “from a year ago, they have decreased their staff by at least 80-85 per cent.” But wehat makes things far worse is that “anyone still there is simply an enabler, enamoured with what the couple once was, not who they are today.”

According to Page Six things appear to have gotten so bad they are considering making a major move. According to the source that revealed this, “spent the past few months in cost-cutting talks for their charity and even discussed selling the foundation.”

Back when the news broke out about Ms Maines’ exit a source from The Telegraph called them “desperate to downplay [the] Archewell staff exodus.”

What is pertinent to mention is that while there are many a claims having been made against Meghan since her exit from the Royal Family back in 2020, the Archewell director of communications Emily Robinson, who lasted only four months quoted a source as well.

They believe the reason for this revolving door of staff can be chalked up to one person and “its Meghan” they said. “it’s Meghan. She’s unbearable. She talks down to people and is very condescending.”