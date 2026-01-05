King Charles honors late Holocaust survivor's legacy in moving tribute

King Charles is mourning the death of Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor.

The Monarch paid tribute to the stepsister of Anne Frank, who died at the age of 96, while praising her contribution to "Holocaust education across the world."

"My wife and I are greatly saddened to hear of the death of Eva Schloss," King said in a statement by PA Media Agency."

"The horrors that she endured as a young woman are impossible to comprehend and yet she devoted the rest of her life to overcoming hatred and prejudice, promoting kindness, courage, understanding and resilience through her tireless work for the Anne Frank Trust UK and for Holocaust education across the world," the statement continued.

Charles added, "We are both privileged and proud to have known her and we admired her deeply. May her memory be a blessing to us all. Charles R."

For the unversed, Queen Camilla also supported Eva's work by serving as a patron of the Anne Frank Trust UK, the organization co-founded by Eva in 1991.

A tribute by Eva's family read, "We hope her legacy will continue to inspire through the books, films and resources she leaves behind.

"We are incredibly proud of all that Eva stood for and accomplished, but right now, we are grieving. We kindly ask the media and the public to respect our privacy during this difficult time.

"We hope to hold a memorial event at a later date, and will share further details in due course. We thank everyone for the love and respect shown to Eva over the years."