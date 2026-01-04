Prince William, Harry clash over concerns about Princess Charlotte's future

Prince William, Prince Harry clash over concerns about Princess Charlotte's future

Prince William is said to have given a firm response when his brother raised concerns about Princess Charlotte potentially growing up as a “spare,” according to comments previously made by Prince Harry.

While promoting his memoir Spare in January 2023, Prince Harry said he felt a deep responsibility toward his nephews and niece, believing that one of the Wales children could face the same struggles he experienced within the Royal Family.

Harry said he had discussed these concerns directly with his older brother.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Harry said: "And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare."

The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the emotional toll of being second in line to the throne. In Spare, he reflected on the pain associated with his role in the monarchy.

He wrote: "I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B. I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy."

"My family had declared me a nullity. The Spare. I didn’t complain about it, but I didn’t need to dwell on it either. Far better, in my mind, not to think about certain facts... But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared”, he added.

In a Channel 5 documentary, former palace press secretary Ailsa Anderson suggested that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are being raised differently.

She said they are growing up as equals, with more freedom and choice than their father had.

Princess Charlotte, born on May 2, 2015, made history as the first female royal not to lose her place in the line of succession to a younger brother, following changes introduced by the Succession to the Crown Act 2013.