‘A win for the world': Elon Musk hails Trump after capture of Venezuela’s Maduro
Elon Musk backs Trump following US military operation in Venezuela
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly congratulated US President Donald Trump following the capture of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
In a post shared on social platform X Musk wrote: “Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.”
Elon Musk sent a congratulatory message that the United States launched a rapid deployment of forces against Venezuela on January 3, capturing President Nicolas and his first lady Cilia Flores.
The SpaceX CEO announced that his satellite internet company will offer high speed internet in Venezuela until February 3, ensuring connectivity for its citizens during the time of this transition.
While quoting Starlink’s post, Elon Musk wrote in support for the people of Venezuela saying: “Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity.”
While quoting Starlink’s post, Elon Musk wrote in support of the people of Venezuela. Concerning the recent incident, Musk has framed the capture as a major victory for global democracy.
His response has been one of both vocal and material support for the operation and the Trump administration.
-
New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts to Nicolas Maduro's capture, slams Trump
-
‘We shed no tears’: Keir Starmer calls for peaceful transition following US capture of Maduro
-
Captured Nicolas Maduro reaches New York detention center after US strike on Venezuela
-
Trump releases photo of Nicolas Maduro in US custody after Venezuela strikes
-
Flight chaos as US attacks Venezuela
-
Nicolas Maduro captured: The strategic reasons behind the US strike on Venezuela
-
Nicolas Maduro captured in US operation: Who will now lead Venezuela?
-
Colombian President urges UN meeting after US’ strikes on Venezuela