Prince Harry, Meghan’s odd behavior turns puzzling: ‘Can’t even command that much?’

With the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staff turnover has been in 2025, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond just came forward to hypothesize why the couple appear so ‘odd’ as employers.

She shared everything in a chat with The Mirror and it saw her pose a stark questions.

“Why can’t Harry and Megan command lasting loyalty from their staff?” she questioned right off the bat.

While she does not “here are, of course, all sorts of rumours that Meghan is incredibly demanding and difficult to work for,” like comments that she’s a ‘dictator in high heels’ the expert added, :I don’t know if this is true, but the high turnover is – to say the very least – rather odd.”

One thing she did make note of though was the confusing nature of their brand itself because “their ‘brand’ such as it is, seems confused,” in Ms Bond’s eyes. “Are they philanthropists or celebrities or influencers or TV producers or Royals craving privacy? Do they want to be on the front pages or do they want to be left alone? What exactly is a publicist employed to publicise?” she fired out.

It even led her to start wondering, “perhaps it’s not so surprising that staff come and go at such a rate” even though the core of the question, which she noted near the end of the conversation was that “I’m not really sure why they need so many staff in the first place. Why can’t they run their lives and their projects with just one or two helpers? I really don’t know what lies ahead for Harry and Meghan in 2026, but I hope that they will be happy and enjoy the life that they’ve chosen with their two lovely children in the Californian sunshine.”