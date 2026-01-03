Sadie Sink reflects on her 'favourite' video with 'Stranger Things' cast

Sadie Sink recalled one of her most memorable moments from 'Stranger Things'

By The News Digital
January 03, 2026
Sadie Sink has talked about her favourite Stranger Things memory.

In a candid new interview with Elle Australia, the actress reflected on growing up alongside Stranger Things cast. 

Reflecting on her earliest days on set, Sink shared an emotional memory sparked by a recent conversation with her mother. 

“My mum and I were just talking about it yesterday; we were going on a trip down memory lane and she showed me one of my favourite videos,” she recalled.

“The boys are all in their Ghostbusters costumes and I’m in my Michael Myers [from Halloween] costume in the makeup trailer, and I think a Tears for Fears song is playing and we’re all dancing together — that was my first day of filming,” Sink continued.

Looking back at the moment, she admitted that now brings overwhelming emotion.

“I get so emotional watching that video because I remember feeling so nervous to be there, beyond being on a huge TV show but with a group of established friends who loved each other so much, worrying about Will I fit in?, and now I see that I did. It’s such a precious video.”

