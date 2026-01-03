Photo: Sadie Sink reflects on her 'favourite' video with 'Stranger Things' cast

Sadie Sink has talked about her favourite Stranger Things memory.

In a candid new interview with Elle Australia, the actress reflected on growing up alongside Stranger Things cast.

Reflecting on her earliest days on set, Sink shared an emotional memory sparked by a recent conversation with her mother.

“My mum and I were just talking about it yesterday; we were going on a trip down memory lane and she showed me one of my favourite videos,” she recalled.

“The boys are all in their Ghostbusters costumes and I’m in my Michael Myers [from Halloween] costume in the makeup trailer, and I think a Tears for Fears song is playing and we’re all dancing together — that was my first day of filming,” Sink continued.

Looking back at the moment, she admitted that now brings overwhelming emotion.

“I get so emotional watching that video because I remember feeling so nervous to be there, beyond being on a huge TV show but with a group of established friends who loved each other so much, worrying about Will I fit in?, and now I see that I did. It’s such a precious video.”