Kate Middleton manages home like typical parent despite royal pressures

Kate Middleton is being hailed as a hands-on parent with a royal expert claiming she manages her home much like a typical parent despite the pressures of royal life.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Princess of Wales runs her household much like any regular mum while fulfilling her royal responsibilities.

The expert noted that away from official duties, Kate is said to manage school drop-offs, homework, playdates and after-school clubs herself for her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Nicholl said the future Queen keeps the daily life deliberately low-key at their Windsor home for her kids as well as Prince William.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said, “Kate is a very loving mum, and she and William are great parents.”

“Behind closed doors, she juggles school drop-off, pick-up, homework, play dates, clubs and even tears, just like anybody else,” she continued.

“People who see her out and about at clubs say she’s just like any working parent, in dressed-down jeans and flat pumps, without make-up.”

Sharing insights into their daily life, William told Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler, “We sit and chat, none of the children have phones.”

Kate also talked about her love for cooking and baking on A Berry Royal Christmas, saying, “I love making the cake.”

She added, “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ‘til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it.”