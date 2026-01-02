Meghan Markle takes the next step to ‘tap into’ Kardashian success: ‘It’s only logical'

Not only was it to get photographed with the ‘in crowd’, but an insider has just exposed what Meghan Markle’s true motive was behind attending Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash, from two months ago.

For those unversed, while the trending news from the bash was how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got their pictures removed from the birthday collage the momager posted later on, but it seems her intentions behind even attending was not celebrity status.

A well placed insider broke this all down and admitted that her intention was simply driven by her keenness to “tap into” their experience and “understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity.”

Even a well placed source that is close to the Duchess also chimed into the conversation and admitted that part of the reason for this fascination with the Kardashian-Jenner clan is because, “she really respects the way the Kardashians seized control of their own story and converted visibility into real influence and power.”

Thus, “from her point of view, learning directly from people who have already achieved that kind of success is the most logical step,” they explained before signing off entirely.