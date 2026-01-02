King Charles gets special shout-out from actress Kate Winslet

Actress Kate Winslet praised King Charles III for "uniting so many different people."

The 50-year-old star, who is narrating the forthcoming documentary Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, said she is truly inspired by the king's work on the environment.

“His Majesty united so many different people because the only path forward is together,” the Titanic actress says in a new trailer released on Thursday, January 1.

The trailer showcases images of wildlife and King Charles meeting people around the world.

“We are so excited for the world to get their first glimpse of ‘Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision,'” Kristina Murrin CBE, the chief executive of The King’s Foundation, said in a statement. “Viewers will have a front row seat to His Majesty’s commitment to protecting our environment and the challenges and triumphs of this personal journey,"

"His Majesty’s Harmony philosophy is our guiding principle at The King’s Foundation, and it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to share this thinking with a wider audience," the statement read.

For those unversed, King Charles founded The King’s Foundation in 1999. As per the official press release, The King’s Foundation works "to build sustainable communities and transform lives through teaching practical heritage skills and leading green community regeneration projects."

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on February 6, 2026