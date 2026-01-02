Prince Harry urged to extend apology to King Charles, Queen Camilla

Prince Harry could also write to King Charles – perhaps indeed he does so already

Prince Harry has been advised to offer an apology to his estranged father King Charles and stepmother Queen Camilla in 2026.

The Duke has also been advised to play his card right this year following rollercoaster of a year in 2025.

The sweet advice has come from royal expert Jennie Bond, according to the Mirror.

Jennie said "He could also write to his father – perhaps indeed he does so already. King Charles is a great letter writer and enjoys considered communication in this way.”

The royal expert continued “An apology to his father and his stepmother would also help – again, perhaps he has already done so, although I rather doubt it."

Commenting on the UK’s Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess Harry’s threat level, with a decision expected next month, Jennie told the Mirror, it could be a huge turning point for Archie and Lilibet doting father if he gets the outcome he hopes for.

She said, "2026 could turn out to be a very good year for Harry. If his security review goes in his favour, he will feel that an obstacle to visiting the UK more often – and possibly bringing his children here – has been removed. It has also been a spanner in the works in his relationship with his father.”