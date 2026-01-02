Meghan Markle’s turns rabid in her ambition as she sets her sights on a money magnet

Meghan Markle has her plans, maybe even a vision board tucked somewhere in Montecito, that reveals how she wants 2026 to go

Meghan Markle has lofty goals and ambitions set aside for 2026 and they seemingly go beyond anything that As Ever can bring, an insider has just revealed.

Everything has come via RadarOnline and they have just quoted sources admitting the Duchess of Sussex is planning on becoming a billion-dollar business.

While 2025 was spent launching new products under the As Ever banner, the outlet claims she’s seemingly working towards a total ‘recalibration’ this time around.

In regards to their current standing and net worth the outlet reveals the duo are worth almost $81million, but for her ‘rabid’ ambition this is no where close to enough.

“Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses.”

The reason why the source calls As Ever, Meghan’s luxury lifestyle brand a stepping stone rather than the end goal is because “to get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable.”

That is why they feel “what we are seeing now is just the foundation,” and not actually the finished picture.

After all, given the way the family themselves rose to fame, one branding insider told the same outlet, “for anyone trying to learn how to build a billion-dollar celebrity-driven business, there are few better examples or sources of insight than the Kardashians.”