Prince Harry set to defy Meghan to ensure Archie, Lilibet spend time with King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly considering to bring his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK so they would meet their grandfather, King Charles.

A new report has revealed that the monarch is eager to spend more time with his grandchildren but Meghan Markle has become a hurdle in his efforts to meet them.

The source revealed that Charles is deeply concerned and feels his health may not allow him to meet them if more times passes.

“He’s so close to William and Kate’s kids, he cherishes the relationship he has with them but it’s bittersweet because he doesn’t know Harry’s two at all,” an insider told Closer Magazine.

However, Meghan has been very clear in her stance that she sees no future in the UK for her or her kids.

As for Harry, the source noted that he “understands that Meghan has her reasons for being reluctant to bring the children to the UK, and he's not being dismissive, but he also feels it’s gone on far too long and that if Meghan wanted this to happen, it would.”

“Harry is too protective to put the blame on her for the kids not seeing their grandfather, but everyone knows she’s calling the shots,” they added.

“Charles isn’t in contact with Harry a whole lot but they are in touch and he’s been pushing Harry to take a firmer stand and push Meghan to let this happen.”