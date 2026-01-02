Sarah Ferguson plans escape from ‘disgraced’ Andrew’s shadow

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly eager to leave Royal Lodge and start what she sees as a “new chapter” in her life.

However, her ex-husband and former Prince Andrew resists moving out making it harder for her to leave, a source told Radar Online about their ongoing issues.

Speaking with the publication, the source said Fergie wants to put both physical and emotional distance between herself and Andrew as she blames him for their current situation.

Andrew and Sarah lost their royal titles and residence, the Royal Lodge, over their past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Sarah is eager to put physical and emotional space between herself and Andrew," the insider said. "She feels that remaining linked to him only worsens the fallout.”

The source claimed there are fears she could pursue a lucrative TV interview or memoir deal as finances become a growing concern.

They further added that Fergie now feels prepared to turn on Andrew if it means securing her own future and financial stability.

“The danger in this is that she needs money and could go rogue by doing a TV sit-down or writing a memoir in which she would be forced to reveal her and Andrew's tawdry secrets for a publishing advance,” the source noted.

"And the way she feels now, she is prepared to backstab Andrew to save her own skin and create a nest of financial stability to see her through her final years."