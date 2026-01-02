Why Harry, William’s feud may 'explode like dynamite' in 2026?

Prince William and Prince Harry's estranged relationship may get even worse in the near future.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, a royal watcher said William and Harry might face a “literally explosive” chapter in 2026.

The royal aide who once advised Princess Diana claimed tensions between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex could “explode like dynamite,” following the major changes and pressures that the royal family might see in the coming year.

"Harry moves into 2026 driven by a strong desire to assert himself and push forward with his ambitions. The year brings scope for new beginnings and collaborative projects that feel energizing and full of potential, but he may encounter obstacles that force him to rethink and adapt his approach along the way."

"His rivalry with William could explode like dynamite this year," the insider added.

The sources explained in the Monarch's absence, "the brothers' bitterness could explode."

"There are already widespread rumors William wants to take revenge on Harry for the likes of his memoir Spare by looking at stripping him of his royal titles, and the pair would have to collaborate on planning for their father's funeral, which could erupt in explosive rows."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and William last time appeared together briefly in August 2024 at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

Reports suggested the brothers have been estranged for years due to unresolved anger after multiple events, including Harry's memoir Spare.