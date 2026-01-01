Kate Middleton, Princess Catherine debate settled by veteran royal observer

A royal correspondent has dismissed criticism against people who call Princess Catherine 'Kate Middleton'.

Richard Palmer, a veteran royal reporter, weighed in on the debate when a royal observer shared a chart of the engagements undertaken by the senior members of the Windsor family calling the Princess of Wales only 'Kate'.

As multiple royal fans objected to him calling Catherine 'Kate', Palmer defended Patricia Treble by referring to an interview where William himself called his wife Kate multiple times.

Palmer wrote, "I’ve seen so many people call her Kate without being disrespectful, Patricia. I can see how the palace is trying to rebrand her as a future Queen Catherine but I just don’t think it matters much."





The Debate comes over a month after the BBC apologized to people who were unhappy that it the broadcaster didn't use the Princess of Wales’s title during the coverage of Armistice Day.

A statement posted on the organization's website on Friday November 14 read, "We received complaints from people unhappy that we didn’t use the Princess of Wales’s correct title during our coverage of Armistice Day."

Meanwhile, royal fans shared screenshots of Kate Middleton's signatures from her Christmas Carol service invitations which she signed as Catherine.



