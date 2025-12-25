Queen Camilla's four-ingredient breakfast recipe revealed
Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles has unveiled a simple breakfast that his mother made every December.
In his book, Cooking and The Crown, Tom revealed the four-ingredient that Camilla made on annual Boxing Day.
He wrote, "Another favourite growing up, my mother, Queen Camilla seemed to be able to make massive quantities of these, with the minimum fuss."
Further revealing about "buttered eggs," name given by Princess Margaret, Tom added, "It was also a Boxing Day staple - some (relatively) light relief, usually made with our own eggs, that always seem to taste better than any other on earth..."
"Princess Margaret didn't like the word 'scrambled' and insisted on calling them 'buttered eggs', which certainly has an appealing burr," Tom added.
On the other hand, Queen Camilla's famous dish is also said to be rich in protein and support weight loss.
As per Surrey Live, Helen Bell, a nutritionist shared, "In my experience, consuming eggs as a snack can actually be quite beneficial for weight loss. Eggs are high in protein, which helps to increase satiety and keep you feeling fuller for longer."
"This can reduce the overall calorie intake throughout the day. But, it's important to watch portion sizes and prepare them in a healthy way, like boiling or poaching, to avoid adding unnecessary fats," she explained further.
Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles: Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.
