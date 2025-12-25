Andrew delivers brutal blow to King Charles, says his rules don’t apply inside Royal Lodge

Former Prince Andrew has delivered a brutal blow to King Charles after asking his staff to call him “Your Royal Highness” despite title removal.

According to sources, Andrew’s staff still bows and uses royal honorifics because the former Duke of York says Charles’ rules does not apply inside the Royal Lodge.

An insider told The Mirror that Andrew’s belief is that his status is a birthright beyond the King’s control.

"Nothing has changed inside Royal Lodge," a source said. "The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow.”

“Andrew's made it clear - palace rules don't apply inside his walls. He insists it's his birthright - not something the King can erase."

In Andrew Lownie’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a source revealed that Andrew is "pretending that everything is good when he subconsciously knows that things are really bad.”

The former staff member also claimed that losing his titles has been the hardest thing for Andrew to accept, even more so than the allegations of sexual assault he denies.

"Remember, the most difficult thing for the Duke of York was not the allegations of sexual misconduct,” the insider shared.

“It was being stripped of his royal titles and losing his key role with the Royal Family. He's never gotten over this.”