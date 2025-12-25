Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte sweet moment goes viral: ‘So precious’

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte sparked sweet reactions online after Kensington Palace dropped their new video to mark Christmas.

The Princess of Wales and her 10-year-old girl played Holm Sound, a 2020 piece of music by Erland Cooper, at the royal carol service.

The video of their song was released on ITV on Christmas Eve. Later, a snipped from their pre-recorded song was also dropped on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Love and connection through music,” they captioned the post. “A special duet playing Holm Sound by @erlandcooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service.”

Soon after the video dropped, royal fans took to the comments section to gush over the mother-daughter’s sweet moment.

“Such a beautiful mother daughter moment,” one fan wrote, “The love and trust they have for each other in so evident!”

“What a beautiful mother and daughter moment! merry Christmas,” another added.

Another fan gushed, “So precious! So lovely to see Charlotte enjoying the gift of music with her mum.”

“I was expecting the duo mom and daughter will be playing, it's so beautiful! Merry Christmas to their Royal Highnesses, the beautiful Wales's family," a fourth comment read.

"What a gorgeous opening, well spoken and incredibly thoughtful. 1st speech I’ve wanted to listen to this festive season. Found myself quite tearful."