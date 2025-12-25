Royal family drops Christmas wish with festive photo

Royal family marked Christmas by wishing their fans with a festive photo and a sweet wish on their official social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Buckingham palace shared a simple Christmas greeting through a short video featuring a decorated Christmas tree.

The festive clip highlighted the spirit of the season as the royals extended warm holiday wishes to the public.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas!" they captioned the post.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with some other senior royals will celebrate Christmas at Sandringham.

Apart from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, two more family members will not be joining the royals, including former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

According to a palace insider, Charles is set to revive a century-old tradition at Sandringham this year, with guests being weighed before and after Christmas dinner.

The monarch is said to be adamant about reviving the tradition despite criticism that the practice is outdated, reported Radar Online.

The ritual, started by King Edward VII, aims to ensure everyone has eaten well, however, the insider said that it sits with “uncomfortably with modern attitudes.”

"This tradition has always been framed as lighthearted, but there is growing recognition that it sits uncomfortably with modern attitudes,” said a palace source.

They added, “Even so, it is expected to continue this year because the King sees it as part of maintaining continuity."

"There is awareness inside the household that some family members find it awkward and even cruel,” the source continued.