King Charles 'wants best' for Princess Beatrice as she skips Christmas
King Charles is reportedlt worried about Princess Beatrice time away on Christmas
King Charles would seemingly be upset as his beloved niece decides to spend time away on Christmas
His Majesty is heartbroken as Andrew’s elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, has snubbed the Royal Family’s Christmas as Sandringham.
Speaking during a chat with Reach PLC, former Royal butler, Grant Harold, shared: "King Charles will definitely be sad that Beatrice will miss the celebrations. He's extremely fond of his niece and I'm sure he would have wanted to spend time with her over the holidays after such a difficult time.
"He's well aware that she's been caught up in the upset of everything that's happened with her father - despite it having nothing to do with her. However he will support her decision, and will just want her to do what's best for her."
Speaking of late Queen Elizabeth II, the expert added: "The late Queen liked the family to be all together at Christmas. It was almost an unwritten rule that everyone had to be there. But this shows how it's a very different set up now Charles is King, it's not as rigid as it once was."
