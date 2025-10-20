Jennifer Aniston reflects on haircare brand collaboration with Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'fun' weekend

Jennifer Aniston is sharing the real story behind her adorable viral moment with best friend Courteney Cox.

While chatting with PEOPLE about her Pvolve partnership, the 56-year-old actress opened up about how she ended up doing Cox’s hair in a now-famous video for her brand, LolaVie.

“I just said please. Well, I just begged her,” Aniston joked.

“I said, ‘First of all, you have all these products in your bathroom and you don’t use them, and you’re just so lazy when it comes to your hair.’”

Aniston explained that the collaboration came together naturally while she was spending a weekend at Cox’s house.

“We just had fun playing,” she said, adding that working with her longtime friend made the process more enjoyable.

“She’s so much better at doing [social media] than I am, so it made it more fun for me. It just felt like we were having more fun together than me sitting in my bathroom making a video.”

In the video, which was posted on LolaVie’s social media accounts on Sept. 5, Aniston can be seen using her haircare products to give the Scream star, 61, a salon-style blowout.

“This is the greatest day of my life. I get to finally blow-dry Courteney’s hair,” Aniston says in the clip as Cox smiles from her chair.

Aniston starts by spraying Cox’s hair with LolaVie’s Glossing Detangler, explaining that she’s always wanted to work on her friend’s hair “because she has this gorgeous head of hair, but there tends to be frizz on top.”

Cox laughs, responding, “I don’t brush my hair, so the fact that you can get that comb through it like that is really a miracle.”

Next, Aniston applies LolaVie’s Peptide Pumping Spray to give Cox’s hair some “lift,” and finishes the look with the brand’s Lightweight Hair Oil before the two pose together for the camera.

The caption for the video read, “the one where @jenniferaniston does @courteneycoxofficial’s hair for our 4th birthday (and just in time for our birthday sale where everything is 20% off at LolaVie.com).”

Aniston, who launched LolaVie in 2021, recently added the 12th product to her growing line — the Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo.

Speaking with PEOPLE in August, she described it as “a little Swiss Army knife,” explaining, “We wanted it to be a product that did more than just mask oil. It gives the roots a little lift.”

The Friends alum’s sweet styling session with Cox not only gave fans a nostalgic glimpse of their iconic friendship but also showcased how effortlessly the two stars still make magic together, both on and off camera.