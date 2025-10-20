Pakistan open Asian Youth Games Kabaddi run with double victory

Pakistani kabaddi players in action against hosts Bahrain during their opening match at the Asian Youth Games. — Reporter

Pakistan made a commanding start to their Asian Youth Games kabaddi campaign on Sunday, clinching back-to-back victories over Bahrain and Thailand in their group fixtures at Isa Sports City’s Hall.

In their opening match, Pakistan outclassed hosts Bahrain 87–21 in a completely one-sided encounter. The team’s raiders and defenders combined seamlessly to take control early, racing to a 50–7 lead at halftime.

According to official statistics, Pakistan earned 27 raid points, 8 bonus points, and 15 all-out points in the first half alone, while Bahrain could manage only 7 raid points. The dominance continued after the break, with Pakistan adding 29 more raid points and 8 additional all-out points, maintaining their grip on the contest.

The final breakdown showed Pakistan collecting 56 raid points, 8 bonus points, and 23 all-out points, while Bahrain finished with 12 raid points and 3 bonus points for a total of 21. Pakistan did not concede a single all-out in the match, showcasing their superior control and defensive coordination.

Later in the day, Pakistan faced a tougher challenge against Thailand but prevailed 62–57 after a closely fought battle. Pakistan established a 39–26 halftime lead, powered by 31 raid points, 1 bonus, and 5 all-outs, while Thailand kept pace through 18 raid points, 4 bonuses, and 4 super tackles.

Thailand rallied in the second half, outscoring Pakistan 31–23, but the early advantage proved decisive. Pakistan’s second-half tally included 19 raid points, 1 bonus, and 3 all-out points, while Thailand registered 17 raid points, 8 bonus points, and 3 all-outs.

The final match statistics reflected Pakistan’s consistent attack and composure under pressure, finishing with 50 raid points, 2 bonus points, 8 all-out points, and 2 super tackles, compared to Thailand’s 35 raid points, 12 bonus points, 3 all-outs, and 6 super tackles.

Pakistan’s team includes Gull Sher, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Muqeeb, Usman Ali, Adeel Ahmad, and captain Syed Hamza Shah.

With two wins from as many matches, Pakistan will now face traditional powerhouses Iran and India today (Monday).