Osbourne family loses another member after Ozzy’s death

The Osbourne family is mourning another heartbreaking loss just months after the death of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon Osbourne shared on Sunday, October 19, that her beloved dog, Elvis, had passed away after 14 years by her side.

“I can’t believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week. He gave me 14 precious year[s]. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!,” Sharon, 73, wrote on Instagram.

Her post included several photos of Elvis through the years — one showing the small dog resting on Ozzy’s chest, and another capturing Sharon and her late husband smiling together as they posed with their pet.

The family’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, also paid tribute to Elvis in a heartfelt message of her own.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week,” she wrote.

“Our guardian angel has left us. Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed. He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life. I keep trying to find a positive in all of this and the only thing I can come up with is that maybe my dad needed him.”

Kelly, 40, went on to reflect on the bittersweet nature of loss and gratitude.

“Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures. We were so lucky to have Elvis for 14 years,” she added.

“Thank you for all the love Elvis you were on[e] of a kind. I love you, sleep well sweet prince until we meet again!”

Elvis’ passing comes only a few months after the family confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne had died at age 76.

In July, a statement from the Osbournes shared, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

The loss of Elvis marks another emotional chapter for the Osbourne family, who continue to grieve while holding on to the memories of both their cherished patriarch and the loyal pet who brought them comfort for so many years.