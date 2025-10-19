Molly Mae Hague breaks down over painful reminder linked to Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she relies on medication to manage her extreme anxiety, after suffering panic attacks amid relationship troubles with Tommy Fury.

The multimillionaire influencer recently rekindled her romance with the boxer, both aged 26, following a brief split due to his struggles with alcohol and reports of infidelity.

The Love Island winner is back on the screens in her fly-on-the-wall Prince Video programe, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, after winning a National Television Award.

During the first episode which airs on Saturday, Molly-Mae is seen having a difficult moment with Tommy before hanging up on him while he is out.

Following the incident, Molly-Mae is seen reflecting on how their relationship has improved since their reconciliation.

At one point, she reveals that she becomes triggered if Tommy mentions alcohol, and that she uses beta blockers to help manage her anxiety when their relationship was at its lowest.

She said:

'Even though and I have been so much better and we have been getting to a much better place, there's still things that trigger me so badly, like I hear the word alcohol, and I am like, oh, I mean, I am tense, I am shaking, I am like, really anxious.'

'I care so much about Tommy and our relationship that that's not on form, and when there's an issue, it's just all so consuming for me.'

She continued: 'I had this panic attack, and I was, like, being sick. I had to have beta blockers because I was so anxious.'

This comes after Zoe Rae voiced concern, calling sister Molly-Mae's relationship with Tommy Fury is 'abnormal' and 'not good for their daughter Bambi.'