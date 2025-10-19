Kelly Osbourne moves to tears during emotional award ceremony for dad Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to late dad Ozzy for posthumous milestone

Kelly Osbourne accepted a prestigious award on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, who dedicated his whole life to music.

The 40-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram on Friday, October 17, after the Birmingham Awards ceremony and shared a heartfelt note honouring the legendary Rockstar.

"Last night I had the honor of accepting my father’s life time achievement award on his behalf at the @birminghamawards," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures from the event.

Kelly continued, "I can’t thank everyone enough for their love and support. I know that my dad was shining down on us from heaven with pride because being a #Brummy meant more to him than anything. He loved the city and he loved the people."

The Dancing With The Stars alum added, "This honor would have meant the world to him. From the bottom of my heart thank you. #birminghamforever."

The Black Sabbath singer passed away on July 22, after his final concert in Birmingham, due to a cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction, after battling Parkinson’s disease.

His family wrote, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," in their statement at the time.