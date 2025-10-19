Pakistan’s first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 lifts off from China

Pakistan launches its first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, October 19, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan has launched its first hyperspectral satellite, HS-1, from China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), with live scenes of the mission broadcast from the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) complex in Karachi, the agency said.

Preparations were completed in the presence of Pakistani scientists and engineers.

A Suparco spokesperson said the satellite has successfully entered orbit. In-orbit testing may take up to two months, after which HS-1 will become fully operational, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, HS-1 will conduct detailed analysis of land, vegetation, water and urban areas. The advanced satellite is capable of capturing precise images across hundreds of spectral bands and is expected to revolutionise agricultural planning and environmental monitoring.

It will assist in monitoring deforestation, pollution and glacier melting, and help identify geological risks in CPEC projects, the spokesperson said.

Suparco Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan extended his felicitations to the nation, the spokesperson added, noting that the national project was made possible with the support of the Government of Pakistan.

The mission marks a major step towards Pakistan’s self-reliance in space technology, and HS-1 will place the country among emerging space leaders for sustainable development, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson described the mission as a major milestone in Pakistan’s National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

The Foreign Office (FO) said the successful launch of HS-1 from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre is a major milestone and highlights long-standing Pakistan–China collaboration in the peaceful exploration of space.

MoFA noted that HS-1 carries advanced hyperspectral imaging capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands.

It will also contribute to development initiatives, including CPEC, by identifying geo-hazard risks and supporting sustainable infrastructure development, the statement added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar commended the scientists and technical teams from Pakistan and China working on HS-1 for their commitment, professional excellence and exemplary cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

This is Pakistan's third satellite launched into space this year, according to Suparco. The spokesperson said the earlier EO-1 and KS-1 missions were successfully launched and are fully operational in orbit.

Pakistan’s space programme, the spokesperson said, is entering a new era of advanced technology and applications.

The agency framed the mission as a major leap in Pakistan’s space journey, ushering in advanced applications across agriculture, disaster management, urban planning and environmental monitoring.

In agriculture, HS-1’s hyperspectral imaging is intended to enable precision farming through high-resolution data and calibration. By providing detailed insights into crop health, soil moisture and irrigation patterns, HS-1 is expected to enhance yield estimation by 15–20%, bolstering food security.

For urban development, HS-1’s sensors will help monitor environmental changes, map infrastructure and analyse urban growth trends. Its ability to capture the spectral signatures of man-made structures is aimed at supporting sustainable city planning, efficient resource management and informed land-use policies.

In environmental monitoring and disaster management, the satellite will underpin early warning and rapid response. Its imaging is intended to assist flood prediction, landslide detection and geo-hazard assessment—particularly along the Karakoram Highway and northern regions.

The data will also improve post-disaster evaluations, transportation network analysis and water-resource modelling, offering timely insights into floods, earthquakes, deforestation and land degradation.

HS-1 will integrate with Pakistan's growing remote-sensing fleet, PRSS-1 (launched July 2018), EO-1 (January 2025) and KS-1 (July 2025), to strengthen national space-based infrastructure and data capabilities.

The mission aligns with the National Space Policy and Suparco’s Vision 2047, which seek to position Pakistan among leading space nations and drive sustainable national development through science and innovation.