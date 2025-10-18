‘Formula One of skies’: Jetson hosts world’s first flying car race in Texas

F1 in the air might have existed only in science fiction movies but it has now become a reality as cars went head-to-head in a race through the air at Jetson Air Games.

Dubbed the ‘Formula One of the skies,’ the race held its first event with four flying cars contesting against each other, racing to the finish line on an aerial track. The race took place at UP.Summit in Texas.

It has been revealed that each pilot has the same Jetson One to fly. Jetson One is an electric aircraft with top speed of 102 km/h and a range of up to 32 km.

The video from Jetson Air Games shows flying cars taking off at the starting line before moving toward the finish line through an air track, forcing the pilots through tight turns and perilous overtakes.

Jetson says that the first ever flying car race can serve as a teaser for future competitive format of their futuristic flying machines.

Jetson co-founder Tomasz Patan, who also flew in the race, declared the race a pivotal moment, adding, “Jetson is ready to lead the next chapter of innovation.”

He also appreciated the crowd for their overwhelming energy.

In addition to the race, pilots also performed the first-ever four-person formation flight.

Netizens were astonished at the event as one wrote, “Never thought this could become a reality in my life.”

Another wrote, “This is something I thought was a thing of sci–fi when I was a kid! It's now a reality.”

Jetson has not yet revealed if and when it will host the next race in the skies.