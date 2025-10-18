‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc spotted during outing first time in a while

Matt LeBlanc was recently spotted enjoying some quality time with his daughter, marking one of his rare public outings this year.

The Friends star, 58, stepped out in Camarillo, California, on Thursday, October 16, accompanied by his 21-year-old daughter, Marina Pearl LeBlanc.

The father-daughter duo appeared in good spirits, in snaps shared by PEOPLE, as they walked side by side during their day out, making a stop for a meeting, with Matt holding the door open for Marina.

The actor kept his look casual in a red Ducati long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, and a camo baseball cap, while Marina opted for a chic all-white outfit.

Matt, who shares Marina with his ex-wife Melissa McKnight, has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.

His last major appearance was in August, when he was seen at Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where he even posed for a photo with the singer.

Over the years, LeBlanc has been open about his close bond with his daughter.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2014, he said fatherhood taught him patience and joy in everyday moments.

“It’s really fun making [Marina] breakfast, taking her to and from school and helping her with her homework,” he shared. “And we spend time together and take trips.”

He also reflected on the emotional day his daughter was born during a 2016 interview with The Daily Mirror.

“The second I laid eyes on her, I was in love, and I had never felt that way before,” he recalled. “I couldn’t believe it. I knew from that moment there was nothing that would ever stop me from loving her — even if she crashed my Ferrari.”

LeBlanc has remained mostly offline since 2023, when he last posted on Instagram following the passing of his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Before that, his social media activity had been minimal, with only a few posts across the past two years.

The actor’s last major television role was in CBS’ Man with a Plan, which ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2020.

While he’s been keeping a low profile since, his recent outing with Marina offered fans a warm glimpse into his life beyond the spotlight, one focused on family and simple moments.