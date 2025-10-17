All’s Fair star Kim Kardashian reflects on eldest daughter’s career choice

Kim Kardashian has recently made surprising revelation about her daughter North’s career choice.

The reality star, who will play the role of lawyer Allura Grant in All’s Fair show, discussed her eldest daughter North’s passion about acting as she attended the special screening of her legal television drama at the DGA Theatre Complex on October 16.

When reporter asked about North’s acting career, Kim told Entertainment Tonight, “I think she will… I think it’s just in her blood and who she is and what she loves to do.”

Therefore, the American Horror Story star stated, “It’s a fine line as a parent to figure that out together to guide North.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim was questioned about how she was juggling her bar exam while preparing for Ryan Murphy directed show.

It is good practice… There is a lot of lingoes that I know that is really fun, that I have to explain to the other girls. So, it has been such a fun experience,” explained the 44-year-old.

Kim also opened up that Ryan wrote her role in the show which was inspired by her law school journey.

Meanwhile, All’s Fair will premiere on November 4, only on Hulu.