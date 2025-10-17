Who's viral 18-year prodigy nabbing Chief of Staff role at SF startup?

Chau Vo, an 18-year-old high school senior, is taking the San Francisco tech scene by storm with her recent appointment as Chief of Staff at Instinct Inc., a San Francisco-based startup.

What’s even more astonishing is that she has cracked this feat while still pursuing her senior year.

The news has gone viral, sparking discussion about opportunities for young Gen Z in tech, the ethics of hiring minors for executive roles, and the cut-throat culture of San Francisco startups.

Young Chau’s post, which she shared on her X (formerly Twitter), spotlights her excitement for the role, her decision to relocate to SF, and passion to connect with other tech enthusiasts, making her a Gen Z trailblazer.

Her post on X so far has been viewed over 5 million times.

Meet Chau Vo

Chau Vo is a high school student and has recently moved to San Francisco to pursue a career in tech.

At age 18, Chau is a symbol of a new generation of professionals stepping into high-level roles in startups.

Chau’s appointment has been endorsed by her employer, Instinct Inc., a San Francisco-based tech startup in a post on X.

On the other hand, Chau’s appointment as Chief of Staff is rare for an 18-year-old.

Netizens reactions

Netizens have been quick to react to Chau's appointment.

Fans and industry insiders have been sharing a mix of reactions online.

While some are praising the milestone, a deep debate has also begun.

Users are calling Instinct Inc.'s decision to appoint Chau, an 18-year-old girl for the role of Chief of Staff as “sick," accusing the company of exploiting Chau Vo’s identity as a young Asian girl for the sake of social media attention in the tech scene.

One such user wrote, "Seriously what qualifications are they looking, to hire folks?"

Another commenter vouched for her and commented, "Hey Chau, proud of you. Will be following your career closely."



A third one chimed in and wrote, "Totally must because of your cracked work experience, skills and emotional maturity at least you get to have a stacked resume straight out of school i guess."

While California labor laws allow minors to work under certain conditions, it’s still uncommon for high school students to hold executive-level positions.