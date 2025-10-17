Reese Witherspoon makes heartbreaking admission on Kelly Clarkson Show

Reese Witherspoon has recently made heartbreaking admission about her career.

The Legally Blonde actress reveals she always wanted to pursue a career in country music like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain during an appearance on latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

When Kelly asked, “Is it true that you wanted to be a country singer?”

To which, Reese replied she “really did” as she was kind of a kid who wanted to be a country music singer and that's why she went to acting camps which was kind of funny in her view.

The American Idol alum mentioned that it was “cool to have that dream when you're a kid and then like it didn't maybe happen how you thought, but then it ended up happening in a different way”.

The Morning Show star concurred with Kelly’s thought, saying she was eager to sing, dance, and act but her enthusiasm was quickly shut down at an acting camp.

“They told me to cool it on the singing,” recalled the 49-year-old.

Reese said, “I was placed in the back for every dance performance.”

Interestingly, the camp counsellors recognised her natural talent for acting at age 13 and encouraged her to focus on that more than singing.

How she took the advice at the time? questioned Kelly.

Reese responded, “I was good at something,” so that kind of give her motivation.

The Wild actress confessed she would have been “depressed if she had been told she was bad at everything” after training to be a country singer for two years.