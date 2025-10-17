Chris Hemsworth takes profound journey with dad after health scare

Chris Hemsworth has recently opened up about taking a profound journey with his beloved dad Craig Hemsworth across Australia.

The Thor star takes a trip down memory lane to their old family house in the Northern Territory of Australia in a new trailer for an upcoming National Geographic documentary, Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember.

In the clip, both Chris and his father have been seen soaking in all those moments as they get on a road trip together after the actor learned about his dad, who has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

“I want to do everything that I can to help him,” says the 42-year-old.

Chris notes that this experience “could help fight the disease” as “different places instantly bring those memories to life”.

The actor shares he “finds” himself “wanting to spend more time” with his dad.

Chris adds that the journey is all about “connection”.

Reflecting on his road trip with his father, the Extraction actor writes in the caption, “My Dad and I had always spoken about taking a trip back to the Northern Territory, where our family had lived years ago.”

“But we had never been able to set aside the time to actually do it,” continues Chris.

The Avengers star adds, “More recently the idea of taking that road trip reemerged with more pressing importance.”

“The result was a more profound, more moving, and more surprising journey than I ever anticipated,” he concludes.