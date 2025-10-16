First-ever ‘proto-Earth’ evidence revealed, tracing back origins of planet

Scientists in a geological breakthrough have discovered rare and 4.5 billion-year-old remnants of “proto Earth”, tracing back the origins of Earth and other planets.

In a research study published in Nature Geosciences, researchers will try to unlock secrets of ancient rock materials that forged the early solar system, before a massive collision irreversibly changed the planet’s composition and produced today’s Earth.

The researchers found a rare chemical signature in ancient rocks that predate modern Earth. The signature consists of subtle imbalance in potassium isotopes.

According to the team, the sample’s chemical composition could be a leftover material from the proto Earth that remained unchanged despite the changes in solar system over the time.

Nicole Nie, the Paul M. Cook Career Development Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at MIT said, “This is maybe the first direct evidence that we’ve preserved the proto Earth materials.”

“We see a piece of the very ancient Earth, even before the giant impact. This is amazing because we would expect this very early signature to be slowly erased through Earth’s evolution,” he added.

For decades, the origin of Earth has been a mystery for many scientists as they believed that a giant impact created by the Moon completely reshaped the early Earth, eliminating the traces of early composition.

However, the recent discovery challenges this assumption and offers insights into early Earth composition.