Record spike in carbon dioxide emissions signals accelerating global heating

According to the United Nations (UN) data, the levels of carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit another high after surging in 2024, raising the concerns of alarming carbon acceleration and exacerbating the climate crisis.

More worrisome is the weakening condition of natural land and ocean sinks that are responsible for filtering out CO2 for the environment.

As the result of weak sinks, global temperatures are surging and raising the fears of crossing climate tipping points.

According to the report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the global average concentration of carbon dioxide gas increased by 3.5 ppm to 424ppm in 2024, the biggest surge since 1957.

The record spike in CO2 is due to several factors ranging from burning of fossil fuels, and deforestation, to upsurge in wildfires.

Wildfires-driven emissions reached historic levels in 2024, considering the hottest year till now.

Besides these factors, scientists are worried about failure of carbon sinks, leading to accelerating land and ocean heating.

Dr Oksana Tarasova, a WMO senior scientific officer, said, “There is concern that terrestrial and ocean CO2 sinks are becoming less effective, which will increase the amount of CO2 that stays in the atmosphere, thereby accelerating global warming.

“Sustained and strengthened greenhouse gas monitoring is critical to understanding these loops,” he added.

According to Ko Barrett, the WMO deputy secretary general, “The heat trapped by CO2 and other greenhouse gases is turbo-charging our climate and leading to more extreme weather.

The WMO issued its annual greenhouse gas report before COP30 which will occur in November in Brazil, where global leaders will renew efforts to cap global warming committed under the Paris Agreement.