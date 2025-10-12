Victoria Justice reveals real reason for clash with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Victoria Justice are stuck in a pattern: Why?

Taylor Swift’s album The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3, and many musicians rescheduled their releases to not compete with the pop star who rules the streaming charts nearly after every album release.

Victoria Justice, however, was not one of those artists as she released her new single, Love Zombie, on the same day as the pop superstar’s 12th studio album.

This wasn’t the only time Justice’s release date has coincided with the Grammy winners, but fans noted that it has happened thrice already.

The Nickelodeon alum spoke out on the release dates clash in a recent interview with Pride, and told fans that it has been a complete coincidence.

“I swear to everyone, to every Taylor Swift fan, this is not intentional!” Justice laughed.

The Victorious star continued, “It’s actually kind of funny. I’ve released music three times on the same day as Taylor now, and each time I’ve only realised it after the fact. I promise there’s no secret rivalry here, it’s just the universe having a laugh at my expense.”

The singer and actress, 32, has been making music consistently since 2023, after focusing on her acting career for a while, and all her recent releases have overlapped with Swift’s, which made fans suspicious that the timing was a marketing strategy.

Justice clarified that she is just as surprised as the fans, since she herself has been a longtime Swiftie, “I genuinely love Taylor’s music. She’s an incredible songwriter, and the timing thing is just totally random.”

The You’re The Reason songstress received mixed opinions on social media after going along with the same release date as Swift’s, with some calling it an “unfortunate” choice for her release, and some appreciating her choice to not focus on the comparison.