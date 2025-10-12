Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher becomes grandpa as daughter welcomes first baby

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has added a new title to his list: grandfather.

The legendary rocker, who is currently on his Live '25 reunion tour with brother Noel Gallagher, became a grandparent in September after his daughter Molly Moorish-Gallagher welcomed her first child.

The daughter of Liam and singer Lisa Moorish announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 11.

She revealed that she and her boyfriend Nathaniel "Nat" Phillips, who is a professional footballer, welcomed a baby boy named Rudy in September.

The adorable series of phots included a shot of the newborn resting peacefully, a heartwarming picture of Nat, 28, cradling the baby, and images of signs that read "Rudy," "Hello Baby," and "We Adore You."

In the caption, the doting mother wrote, "A message to you, Rudy."

While Liam, 51, hasn’t publicly reacted to becoming a grandfather, his ex expressed her joy in the comments.

"That last slide!!! 'I’M RUDY, I’M NEW,'" she wrote, brimming with excitement. "My beautiful grandson [hug emoji]."

Liam’s son Gene Gallagher, whom he shares with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, also chimed in, dropping three red heart emojis in the comments section.

The Live Forever singer and Moorish, 53, dated for two years before she got pregnant with Molly, 27.

In addition to Molly and Gene, 24, Liam is also father to two other children: Lennon, with ex-wife Patsy Kensit; Gene, and Gemma, with journalist Lisa Ghorbani.