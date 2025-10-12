DWTS star Derek Hough celebrates Hayley Erbert’s birthday on babymoon

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are soaking in the beauty of nature and a special celebration during their adventurous babymoon.

The Dancing With the Stars judge marked his wife's 31st birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute and a video montage capturing their scenic getaway.

In the Instagram post, he documented a fun-filled day of hiking, mountain climbing, and peaceful moments by a waterfall all with Hayley embracing the experience, baby bump and all.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @hayley.erbert," thr professional dancer captioned the video, which was set to Evergreen by Sod Ven.

"Celebrating you in our special place, where time slows down, and everything just makes sense," he continued. "This little babymoon has been magic just us before we welcome our greatest adventure yet."

The video shows Hayley, glowing while her growing baby bump was on full display, climbing a mountain with ease and joy, clearly savouring the moment.

Alongside the main post, Derek also took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos, both recent and throwback shots, of Hayley, each accompanied by captions like "My Queen," "My Rockstar," "My Warrior," "My Wife," and more

Derek and Hayley, who are expecting their first child together, first met on Dancing With the Stars back in 2015.

After seven years of dating, they got engaged in June 2022 and tied the knot in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Monterey County, California, in August 2023.