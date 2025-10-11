Taylor Swift’s childhood pal’s mom reacts to 'rare' new song

Taylor Swift’s old pal became the inspiration for new emotional track

Taylor Swift touched upon her bond with one of her closest friends, whom she lost suddenly at a very young age, in the song, Ruin the Friendship.

The 35-year-old pop superstar paid tribute to her friend, and crush, Jeffrey Lang, on the song from her album, The Life of a Showgirl, and his mother, Susan Lang, shared her feelings about the track in a new interview.

The Tennessee native detailed, "They were really good friends. That's rare these days. They hung out at her house a lot. They were always joking around with each other," talking to The Tennessean.

Susan shared that the Grammy winner and her son stayed best friends throughout their time at Hendersonville High School, and she still has a picture of them hanging at her home.

She went on to share that her late son was the first person to hear any song the Opalite hitmaker wrote at the time.

Jeffrey passed away at the young age of 21, after they had graduated high school and Taylor had just released her album, Speak Now.

In the ballad-like tribute, the Eras Tour performer sings about her best friend whom she liked more than a friend but couldn’t get a chance to tell him.

The Lover songstress found out the news after her friend Abigail Anderson called her, and she immediately flew home.

Jeffrey’s mom expressed gratitude for Taylor, thankful for "keeping his name alive. After all this time, she hasn't forgotten about him."

Years ago, in 2010, during BMI Awards in Nashville, the Cornelia Street singer talked about her friend’s passing in her award acceptance speech.

"It's been a really emotional week for me. Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends. And he was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So I would like to thank Jeff Lang."