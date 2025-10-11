North Korea military parade unveils new intercontinental missiles

North Korea has displayed its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a major military parade attended by senior Chinese, Russian and Vietnamese officials.
Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the Friday, October 10, 2025 night display, marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, showcasing what state media described as the country's strongest nuclear strategic weapon system.
The parade featured the nuclear-armed nation's latest strategic weapons, including the Hwasong-20 ICBM that analysts believe could deliver multiple warheads to the United States mainland.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam stood alongside Kim during the event, underscoring Pyongyang's deepening diplomatic ties amid international isolation.
Weapons analyst Ankit Panda revealed: “The Hwasong-20 represents the glorification of North Korea's ambitions for long-range nuclear delivery capabilities," predicting testing would occur before year's end.
The display also included hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones, according to Korea Institute for National Unification analyst Hong Min.
Kim used the occasion to declare North Korea's military should grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats, while state media reported strengthened cooperation agreements with both Russia and Vietnam covering defense, foreign affairs and health sectors.
Mexico deploys military as flood death toll reaches nearly 30
82-year-old Chinese women hospitalized after frogs damaged her digestive system causing parasitic infection including...
Novak Djokovic is into his record-extending 80th Masters 1000 semifinals
During the anti-ICE protest, some other protesters were spotted wearing inflatable costumes of different animals.
Venezuelan winner Maria Corina Machado saw betting odds skyrocket hours before official announcement
The tangled web of AI deals and surging valuations of tech giants have raised concerns of bubble bursting