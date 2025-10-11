North Korea military parade unveils new intercontinental missiles

North Korea has displayed its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile during a major military parade attended by senior Chinese, Russian and Vietnamese officials.

Leader Kim Jong Un presided over the Friday, October 10, 2025 night display, marking the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, showcasing what state media described as the country's strongest nuclear strategic weapon system.

The parade featured the nuclear-armed nation's latest strategic weapons, including the Hwasong-20 ICBM that analysts believe could deliver multiple warheads to the United States mainland.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Russia's former President Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam stood alongside Kim during the event, underscoring Pyongyang's deepening diplomatic ties amid international isolation.

Weapons analyst Ankit Panda revealed: “The Hwasong-20 represents the glorification of North Korea's ambitions for long-range nuclear delivery capabilities," predicting testing would occur before year's end.

The display also included hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones, according to Korea Institute for National Unification analyst Hong Min.

Kim used the occasion to declare North Korea's military should grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats, while state media reported strengthened cooperation agreements with both Russia and Vietnam covering defense, foreign affairs and health sectors.