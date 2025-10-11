Google’s silent Chrome upgrade hits 3 billion Android users

Google is launching a quiet but substantial update to its Chrome browser, which is meant to address the current scourge of the age, notification overload, to its billions of Android and desktop users.

The new option will automatically block access to website notification by the websites that a user has not interacted with in the recent past.

The modification is included in a larger initiative of assisting users "cut through the noise," which Google declared on Friday.

This method is the reflection of the current Chrome security measures which control the access to critical applications such as a camera and a microphone of the device.

The technological company explained the change based on internal statistics, saying that users often get a large amount of notifications, which lead to very little interaction and significant disruption. This was not only an astonishing statistic as Google claimed that of all notifications less than 1 percent are ever responded to.

Google guarantees that the option will only target sites where the user engagement is very low and the number of notifications sent is very high.

Chrome will alert the users when these permissions are automatically removed.

The feature will be located under the browser under the settings of Safety Check that also contains the means of Safe Browsing and permission checks.

Along with more headline grabbing, yet more controversial, updates to Chrome, this user friendly update comes in.

Its aggressive incorporation of its Gemini AI has brought in new dimensions of tracking of its users to create a complex image of a browser that is also striving to make life both convenient and private.

To most common users though, it will be a relief knowing they are guaranteed to have a less noisy digital experience that is neither as cluttered as before.