Instagram gets major redesign as new layout prioritizes reels, DMs

Instagram gets major redesign; new layout prioritizes Reels, DMs

Instagram is currently in an experimental phase with a new layout for its app because the change prioritizes dedicated tabs for Reels and Direct Messages on the main menu, according to an announcement by Instagram head Adam Moseeri.

The current redesigns of Instagram have consistently led to divided user reactions.

The changes are part of a testing phase that involves the repositioning of the app’s existing tabs for the feed, post creation, reels, and profile.

The new setup shifts the positions of Search and Reels, while the create post button has been replaced by a shortcut to DMs.

However, users can swipe between tabs, providing an intuitive navigation experience in this experimental test design.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri was of the view that such changes take time to get used to and they will remain optional during the test period.

He further explained, “Reels and DMs have driven most of our growth over the last few years.”

Meta has been continuously experimenting with something new and exciting; for instance, the company has finally rolled out a dedicated iPad app that is now globally available on the App Store.

The primary motive for the new dedicated app is to specifically optimize the experience for a larger screen, where Reels appears as the default tab, thereby underscoring its commitment to video-first engagement.

However, the redesign will underline a shift away from conventional photo-sharing as Instagram has evolved into a platform offering more private interactions than public photo posts.

Instagram users have been increasingly engaging through private group chats in a more professionalized way driven by creativity.

The Instagram redesigns aim to capture user behavior and prioritize its transformation into a space for content discovery while positioning it as both a content and conversation hub, often including options for a more chronological experience.