US investigates Tesla's self-driving technology over traffic violations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a formal investigation into "Tesla's Full Self-Driving" technology after documenting 58 incidents where vehicles allegedly committed serious traffic violations, including driving on the wrong side of the road and failing to stop for red lights.

The probe involves approximately 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with the premium driver-assistance system that requires continuous driver supervision despite its name.

Federal regulators will evaluate the scope, frequency, and potential safety consequences of the system's performance, citing specific cases where Tesla cars proceeded through intersections against red lights and entered opposing traffic lanes during turns.

The NHTSA filing noted some incidents provided "little notice to a driver or opportunity to intervene," raising concerns about the technology's safety safeguards despite Tesla's requirement that drivers remain alert and ready to assume control.

The investigation follows six documented crashes caused by vehicles incorrectly stopping at green lights before accelerating while signals remained red, resulting in four injuries.

Tesla previously addressed a specific intersection in Maryland where vehicles repeatedly ran red lights, though the broader pattern of violations now warrants comprehensive federal scrutiny.

The automaker continues expanding its electric vehicle lineup with more affordable models while navigating increased competition from Chinese manufacturers and political ventures by CEO Elon Musk.