Dr. Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie charged with 'criminal fraud'

Wendy Osefo joined 'RHOP' in season 5

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband have been arrested over criminal fraud charges.

On Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland, the couple was detained following allegations of insurance fraud linked to a burglary claim they made last year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple had reported a break-in at their home in April 2024, claiming their bedroom was ransacked after they returned from a trip to Jamaica.

They told authorities that several high-end handbags and pieces of jewellery were stolen. However, examiners now claim that parts of their story didn’t add up.

Sheriff’s deputies reportedly discovered that Wendy was later seen wearing a diamond ring on social media the same one she had listed among the stolen items.

Further investigation revealed that many of the luxury goods the couple claimed were missing had actually returned to stores before the alleged burglary, with full refunds issued.

Prosecutors say the couple filed a $450,000 personal property loss claim with their insurance company.

Osefo, who joined RHOP in Season 5, is known for her background as a political commentator and former professor at Johns Hopkins University.

She holds multiple advanced degrees, including a Ph.D. from Rutgers University.

The arrest comes shortly after Wendy was spotted at a CultureCon event in Brooklyn last weekend, where she appeared in high spirits.

She also made headlines last year for her close association with Kamala Harris during the former Vice President’s presidential campaign.

The controversy follows another RHOP scandal which is the castmate Karen Huger’s recent release from jail after serving six months for back-to-back DUI convictions.