Victoria Beckham reveals Cruz's most embarrassing moment at McDonald’s

Victoria Beckham shared a funny but relatable story about her youngest son, Cruz, who recently faced a surprising moment at McDonald’s.

The 20-year-old was turned away after realising he didn’t have enough money to pay for his meal.

Victoria opened up about the incident while speaking to The Sun, saying, “Cruz got turned away from McDonald’s recently. He got turned away from McDonald’s because he didn’t have enough money on his card.”

The moment quickly caught fans’ attention, showing that even the Beckham kids sometimes face ordinary struggles.

Despite Victoria and David having a combined net worth of around £500 million, they are known for keeping their children grounded.

The couple often said they don’t want to spoil their kids and prefer that they learn the value of money on their own.

Cruz, who is currently spending time between the UK and Miami, has been focusing on his music career.

However, the Beckham's son first tried his hand at singing when he was 11 years old, releasing his festive single If Everyday Was Christmas in 2016.

Reports suggest that he is now working on new songs, which has led fans to expect fresh music soon.

Moreover, the McDonald’s story has added to his growing charm among fans, who found the situation surprisingly relatable.