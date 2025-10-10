Arshad Nadeem’s coach blames federation's inaction and injury for setback

Ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (second from left) and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt (second from right) visit Aitchison College, Lahore. — Facebook/@arshadnadeem76

Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, has hit back at the Athletics Federation of Pakistan after being questioned over the Olympic champion’s poor show at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, blaming the body’s lack of support and Nadeem’s recent injury for the disappointing result.

It emerged that Butt wrote a letter to respond to the AFP's query after the country's star javelin thrower failed to qualify for the top eight athletes at the global event.

The coach reminded the federation that he was appointed as Nadeem's coach and mentor in 2021. He highlighted that since then, the star javelin thrower had secured several international titles — including the Paris Olympic gold medal, four golds, and one silver between 2022 and 2025.

Butt stressed that no athlete could be expected to maintain top form continuously, adding that he would continue his coaching duties "as long as Arshad Nadeem wishes".

He rejected claims of non-cooperation, asserting that he had never refused to share training details or progress updates with the federation.

The coach accused the AFP of detaching itself from Nadeem's training and activities over the past year.

This file photo shows ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (right) and his coach Salman Iqbal Butt. — Reporter

He also revealed that a close friend personally financed Nadeem's overseas training sessions, sending him twice to South Africa for specialised preparation.

Detailing the athlete's recent setbacks, Butt said Nadeem began training for the 2025 season on December 10, maintaining regular coordination with renowned coach Terseus Liebenberg and sports physician Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who examined the athlete multiple times — including three visits to Pakistan.

He stated that Nadeem sustained a leg injury on July 4, which required surgery in England.

The athlete subsequently underwent a three-week rehabilitation programme in London before travelling to Tokyo for competition. However, Butt noted, the hot, humid conditions and hard javelin runway made it difficult for Nadeem to perform comfortably, aggravating pain in his operated leg.

He explained that discomfort in the calf muscle prevented Nadeem from achieving his best throw in the final round.

Concluding his reply, Butt remarked that success and failure are collective responsibilities: "Just as everyone shares the credit in victory, the burden of defeat must also be shared by all."

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in action during the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at the Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

At the marquee event last month, the Pakistani star opened the final with a throw of 82.73 metres, placing him seventh after the first round.

His second attempt was a foul, while his third throw measured 82.75 meters, followed by another foul on his fourth attempt.

Nadeem was unable to reach the top eight, which was required to earn three additional attempts in the final, ending his medal hopes.

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott had clinched his first global title since he claimed Olympic gold as a teenager in 2012 when he won the men's javelin final at the world championships with a throw of 88.16m on Thursday.