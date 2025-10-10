Billie Eilish yanked toward barricade by fan, sparking safety outcry

A moment of fan interaction turned life-threatening for Billie Eilish during her concert in Miami on Thursday, October 9.

In the minacious incident, a fan forcefully pulled her arm when she was doing a barricade walk, yanking her into the barricade.

Another fan captured this incident on camera and shared it online igniting backlash and renewed concerns over the artist's safety at live concerts.

The scare occurred on the first of her “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” at the Kaseya Center.

American singer-songwriter and musician recovered quite fast, even after the shock from the fall and proceeded with her performance and seemed not injured at all.

The viral video caused an immediate and a strong response among users on social media.

Netizens criticised the poor concert etiquette and demanded increased security measures to safeguard artists on the stage.

One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “No wonder celebs are becoming less and less involved with their fans. Geez, you have the opportunity to meet her and this is what you do?”

Another one wrote, “stop thinking it's okay to grab and pull artists ! I hope Billie stops doing the barricade walk because you don't know how to behave.”

In the past, there have been numerous incidents when artists were disrespected. In December 2024, the 23-year-old had to halt a show in Arizona after an object was thrown at her.

At the moment, Eilish and her team did not release a statement on the Miami incident. The singer will also play two additional concerts in the Kaseya Center on October 11 and 12.